Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
Congress hurtles toward a government shutdown this weekend in large part over Democratic demands to protect about 700,000 younger immigrants from being deported.
Francis accuses victims of Chile's most notorious pedophile priest of slandering Bishop Juan Barros, calling accusations that Barros was complicit in covering up the priest's sex crimes as "all calumny."
On the eve of his trip to the Holy Land, the U.S. vice president has long advocated designating Jerusalem as Israel's capital and curtailing aid for Palestinians.
Cities like Detroit, Memphis, Tennessee and Gary, Indiana, say the time spent putting together juicy tax incentives, massive chunks of land and infrastructure studies were not wasted.
That act of courage and desperation of a 17-year-old girl helped free her 12 siblings from a house of horrors and the parents could face life in prison.
The U.S. leader has made sharp departures from years and even decades of American foreign policy and the reverberations have been widespread.
The Food and Drug Administration is pushing ahead with an unprecedented plan to make cigarettes less addictive and provide lower-risk alternative products to U.S. smokers.
Tourism in Cuba despite Trump's plan to starve the island's military-run economy of U.S. tourism dollars and ratchet up pressure for regime change.
Southerners await warmer temperatures that would end days of icy roads, broken pipes, snow and numbing cold after a fierce winter storm blasted their normally mild region.
Semi Ojeleye, Cedi Osman, Royce O'Neale, Cameron Payne and Matt Costello are just a few of the players that have gotten votes to start in the basketball showcase.