HAVRE — The Chippewa Cree tribe's online lending company has reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed after the tribe and its development corporation failed to repay loans taken out to expand the Northern Winz Casino near Box Elder.
District Judge Daniel Boucher in February 2017 ordered the tribe to pay about $25 million to Florida-based BEH Gaming Ltd.
The Havre Daily News reported Friday that the settlement amount was sealed by the court in a Dec. 7 order that dismissed the case, which dates back to 2006.
The tribe reached a settlement in 2011, but defaulted on its obligations, so BEH sued again.
Tribal Chairman Harlan Baker says the tribe is pleased to have the matter resolved, saying the lawsuit was a burden on those who relied on government jobs and services to care for their families.