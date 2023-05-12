LOCATION, LOCATION,LOCATION! Fantastic Investment Property located just 2 Blocks from the University! Spacious Duplex on Large Corner Lot! Main Floor 980 sqf 2-bed, 1-bath has Partial Basement with Washer/Dryer included. Features Classic Hardwood Floors, Wide Wood Trim and 9' Walls. Upstairs unit is a Wonderful 1,200 sqf 3-bed 1-bath with New Water Heater in 2022. Included in the sale is The Separate Home at 740 Helen Ave. This home was built in 2018 and features Vaulted Ceilings in Living/Kitchen, Raised Breakfast Bar with Wood Slab Top, Pantry, Stackable W/D, Wood Trim, Laminate Floors, Large Windows, Covered Deck, Extra Storage and Attached Single Car Garage. There are 2 more Separate Garage Stalls & a Very Large 10x22 Storage Shed for additional income and extra large off street parking area. Excellent rental history, all current leases will be going to month-to-month this summer. AirBnB/VRBO are permitted in this neighborhood making for Endless Opportunities located Just Minutes from the University, Downtown, The Hip Strip and River Trail System. Call Jess Priske (406) 529-7867 or your real estate professional for a private tour.