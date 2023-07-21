Investment opportunity! Built in 2022, this 4 Plex is situated on a central Missoula double city lot. Each unit offers 896 sq ft of beautiful living space with high end finishes and an ample amount of storage for each. The units are equipped with an AC/Heat mini split. Each unit has one parking spot in the back and there is additional parking on the street. There will be temporary and permanent bike parking as well. The upper units are leased for$1750 each and the lower units are $1650 each. Call Brynn Hellmuth at 406-546-4172 or your Real Estate Professional for more information.