Investment opportunity! Built in 2022, this 4 Plex is situated on a central Missoula double city lot. Each unit offers 896 sq ft of beautiful living space with high end finishes and an ample amount of storage for each. The units are equipped with an AC/Heat mini split. Each unit has one parking spot in the back and there is additional parking on the street. There will be temporary and permanent bike parking as well. The upper units are leased for$1750 each and the lower units are $1650 each. Call Brynn Hellmuth at 406-546-4172 or your Real Estate Professional for more information.
0 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Days after federal managers rejected a plan to release more water from the Hungry Horse Dam, Flathead Lake was almost two feet below full pool.
“This is a whole new level of intrusion into the local electoral process and it is an extremely dangerous precedent,” Kemmis wrote with fellow…
Last Wednesday, a social media post circulated around Missoula raising alarm about two dogs that got sick after swimming in the Clark Fork River.
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale in each of the last three election cycles, for the U.S. Senate in 2018 a…