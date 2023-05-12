BRAND NEW 4 Plex situated on a central Missoula double city lot. Each unit offers 896 sq ft of beautiful living space. High end finishes and an ample amount of storage for each. The units are equipped with an AC/Heat mini split. Each unit has one parking spot in the back and there is additional parking on the street. There will be temporary and permanent bike parking as well. Rental fair market is $1,750 - $1,650 a month. Call Brynn Hellmuth at 406-546-4172 or your Real Estate Professional for more information.
0 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman's vehicle is being investigated by Montana Highway Patrol as the suspect car involved in hitting and killing Mika J. WestWolf on March…
It's unclear what started the incident.
He was last heard from on Friday afternoon and was thought to start his hike at Huckleberry Tail around noon that day.
A 19-year-old hiker who went missing in Glacier National Park was found alive and rescued by Two Bear Air Rescue on Monday night.
“He wasn’t just a body. He wasn’t just some random guy. He was loved. I loved him so much,” said his mother.