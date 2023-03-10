Remarks: A rare commercial real estate opportunity in East Missoula! Designed by NC Design Studio and built by Bateman Building Co. This property has 8 fully leased tiny homes, parking, and shared green space, all with easy access to downtown Missoula. The homes are environmentally friendly with low utility bills, high-end Electrolux stacked W/D and each unit is thoughtfully designed to add privacy in a compact community setting. Each tiny home has an identical floorplan, with modern sleek cabinets, stylish finishes, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Four of the units are offered fully furnished. Shared green space offers tenants a park-like setting. Showings must be made by appointment only. For additional information please contact Julie Gardner at (406)532-9233 or your real estate professional.
0 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $2,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Nevada mining company claims to have discovered the highest-quality deposit of rare-earth elements in the nation at the far south end of the…
The film is the brainchild of filmmaker and fifth-generation Montanan, John Nilles, who created a “love letter to Missoula.”
During the week of March 20, the casino will close and prepare for demolition.
Guay and his partners started designing their inflatable products out of San Diego but recently set up shop with a customer service and R&…
Across two separate hour-long ceremonies held in the Russell Smith Courthouse downtown, dozens of people became naturalized citizens.