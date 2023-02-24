Remarks: A rare commercial real estate opportunity in East Missoula! Designed by NC Design Studio and built by Bateman Building Co. This property has 8 fully leased tiny homes, parking, and shared green space, all with easy access to downtown Missoula. The homes are environmentally friendly with low utility bills, high-end Electrolux stacked W/D and each unit is thoughtfully designed to add privacy in a compact community setting. Each tiny home has an identical floorplan, with modern sleek cabinets, stylish finishes, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Four of the units are offered fully furnished. Shared green space offers tenants a park-like setting. Showings must be made by appointment only. For additional information please contact Julie Gardner at (406)532-9233 or your real estate professional.
0 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $2,500,000
