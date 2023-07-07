Completion is slated for September of 2023, a great opportunity to invest in Missoula's consistent and thriving multi-family sector. Located near Southgate Mall and Tremper's Shopping Center, this brand new 13-plex (with 4 attached garages) is centrally located to all of Missoula's services and amenities. Featuring tall ceilings and spacious floor plans these units will lease quickly but there is still time to modify or add your own touches. For more information please call Devin Khoury at 406-541-4000 during business hours, text 406-207-8200 after hours, or your real estate professional.