SELLER FINANCING STARTING AT 4.5% APR WITH ACCEPTABLE OFFER. CONTRACT FOR DEED BETTER THAN NEW Up & Down (2 bed 1 bath each unit) Duplex in convenient city location-on the bus route close to the Mall- Shopping, easy access to the UM. Perfect owner occupied, or rental VRBO. Complete remodeling includes garage, shared fenced yard, new siding, fresh exterior paint, new exterior doors. Deck for the upper unit patio for the lower unit. Interiors have New solid core doors, New Pella windows and sliders. Newly textured and freshly painted interior though out, new light fixtures with fans in each bedroom. Soft-close kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, butcher block counters with dual under mount sinks. Floor to ceiling tile in the walk-in showers with 6’ glass splash walls. All new appliances including Washer/Dry combo sets. New electric fireplaces, and new floor covering throughout. DON’T drive by STOP and look.