Sustainably built in the sought after Westside neighborhood with mature tree lined streets and accessible to Missoula's urban corridor and parks, 1329 + 1331 Sherwood offer a combination of modern comfort and design. 3 bed + 2.5 bath main home with a detached 520 square foot 1 bed + 1 bath ADU above the double car garage/heated & cooled shop. The main home features 9.5 inch double studded walls, double pane aluminum clad wood Sierra Pacific windows, radiant in-floor heat on the main level + heating/cooling from an air source heat pump upstairs + HRV, solid surface (wood and concrete) flooring and countertops, select grade fir & larch trim package, stainless appliance suite with Whirlpool washer/dryer set.....the list goes on. The ADU offers a fantastic guest/in-law suite or revenue potential for a long term or short term vacation rental. Quality, design, and energy efficiency with incredible sunlight and warmth is evident with this property. Privacy wood fencing and landscaping complete the property for turn key enjoyment. Call Carroll Anne Sowerby at 406-544-9537, or your real estate professional for a list of amenities and to schedule a personal showing.