1 Bedroom Home in Bonner - $155,000

Welcome to 26323 W Ashby Creek Rd this rare 31+acre property is bordered by thousands of acres of State Land on 2 sides! offering a 2 story off grid dry cabin ready to be completed with your finishing touches for that weekend getaway retreat! NO covenants, multiple building sites, possible year-round access with 4-wheel drive or snowmobiles, and less than an hour from downtown Missoula! The property is situated on top of the saddle of Wallace Creek Road between Potomac and Clinton with 2 access points! To top it off, it has a year-round stream and bountiful bushes of wild huckleberries and raspberries! Not to mention the abundance of wildlife including elk, deer, and bear! Call Mike Hyde at 406.370.0091 or your Real Estate Professional Today!
