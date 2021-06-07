1 Bedroom Home in Bonner - $249,000

This 1 bedroom 1 bath is the perfect little bungalow in this adorable neighborhood. Built in 1925 as housing to support the Bonner Mill employees are now available for a new homeowner. Nice size for a one bedroom with charming clawfoot tub, lots of built ins and back area with extra space for mud room/laundry area etc. . Large shed in the back. Chainlink fenced with .26 acre lot. New roof in 2021. This remarkable community has seen fantastic additions like the Kettlehouse Brewery and Kettlehouse amphitheater. Don't miss the opportunity to come see this darling home! View More