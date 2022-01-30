Cute, Clean, Classic! This 1930's home is sitting on 3 lots in the historic lumber town of Bonner, MT. 9' ceilings, original wood floors and kitchen cabinets. This darling home has been lovingly cared for with GFA furnace installed in 2018, new carpet, and a kitchen with gas range. Large one car garage and loads of storage. Close to Kettlehouse Brewery and Kettlehouse amphitheater, Blackfoot and Clark Fork River and Milltown State Park.Call Nancy Wagner at 406-546-5612, or your real estate professional.
1 Bedroom Home in Bonner - $300,000
