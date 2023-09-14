UNLIMITED POTENTIAL! 5 Acres-Newer construction 1 bed/ 3 bath property with huge garage/shop or commercial property! 4200 sqft building has two units. One unit is outfitted as a spacious 1650 sqft studio with a gorgeous open feel kitchen living area with upstairs loft. Soak up the morning sunshine & beautiful mountain views on the wrap around patio or snuggle up by the wood stove during winter evenings. Radiant floors throughout, passive solar design, high blue pine ceilings, and unique features make this space feel both cozy and luxurious. The other unit provides 2600 sqft of heated space for your projects or commercial pursuits, with a 14 ft high garage door. FireRoot Distillery business equipment is for sale under MLS#30011524 also an additional 15 acres is available under MLS#30010700. Public Well Water rights on property. Current rents are $3960 for both units. Close to Hwy 93, 20 minutes to Missoula or Hamilton. Call Maggie@406-240-9545 or your Real Estate Professional today!