PRICE REDUCED!!! Seller financing available! Beautiful custom built 1520 sq ft barndominium on 21.96 acres with amazing views of the Bitterroot Mountains. This property features one of a kind views and year around access. The bardominium can be designed for a two bedroom / 2 bathroom floor plan. Underground power has been stubbed to the property and well is IN! There's plenty of room to build a custom home. The property could possibly be split for additional building lots. State land is less than 1 mile down the road. The lot also features a seasonal pond. Call Clint Rogers at 406.544.3730 or your real estate professional to set up a showing. Bring offers!
1 Bedroom Home in Florence - $459,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two adult women were flown to a hospital, and their conditions are unknown.
Police don't think there's a threat to the public at this time, Missoula Police Spokesperson Lydia Arnold said.
The Moose fire was estimated on Thursday to have burned at least 20,648 acres.
The Moose Fire amassed 11,000 more acres burned overnight.
A total of 395 people quarantined at the motel during the pandemic, and the net cost to the city was $24,787 because almost all operational costs were reimbursable by the federal government.
The Glacier County Sheriff's Office released additional details Tuesday on a violent incident in East Glacier Park Village that left two men and an 18-month-old dead and two women critically injured.
Brandon E. Dewey is charged with three felony counts of theft and three misdemeanor counts of official misconduct.
A wildfire broke out just west of Missoula on Wednesday evening, burning between 15 to 20 acres and threatening a home.
Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, was pulled out of her tent and mauled in the pre-dawn hours of July 6, 2021 in the small town of Ovando.
The woman was located along one of the forks of Birch Creek upstream of Swift Reservoir and Swift Dam.