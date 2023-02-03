Exceptional 1,200 sq ft customizable barndominium with open lean-to rests on 21.96 acres with panoramic Bitterroot Mountain views & the ability to be split into additional building lots. One could easily live in the open-living concept ''barndos'' while building your dream home or design it into a permanent residence. Currently, it features a 3/4 bath, on-demand hot water heater, plumbing for washer & dryer, pellet stove that will heat 2,500 sq ft, & 3 inch spray foam in the envelope of the building & roof. The well gets 15 gallons per min with the on-demand pump system. The property also has a 1,000 gallon three tank septic system & a 2,400 gallon cistern with its own pump system. The value & possibilities are endless! Contact Cris Iverson 406-780-3983 or your real estate professional
1 Bedroom Home in Florence - $475,000
