This exceptional 1,520 sq ft customizable barndominium rests on 21.96 acres with panoramic Bitterroot Mountain views & the ability to be split into additional building lots. One could easily live in the open-living concept ''barndos'' while building your dream home or design it into a permanent residence. Currently, it features a 3/4 bath, on-demand hot water heater, plumbing for washer & dryer, pellet stove that will heat 2,500 sq ft, & 3 inch spray foam in the envelope of the building & roof. The well gets 15 gallons per min with the on-demand pump system. The property also has a 1,000 gallon three tank septic system & a 2,400 gallon cistern with its own pump system. The value & possibilities are endless! Contact Cris Iverson 406-780-3983 or your real estate professional.
1 Bedroom Home in Florence - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The complaint says the student was barred from participating in a sorority’s activities for questioning its use of preferred pronouns when referring to members.
"Montana is the only place I could have been raised in with the perspectives that I have today,” said Forrie Smith, who plays Lloyd in the crazily popular “Yellowstone” series.
Imagine putting on a virtual reality headset and entering a world where you can explore communities, like Missoula, except your character, and everyone you interact with, speaks Salish.
"Miramonte is focused on developing housing in markets that are severely under-supplied throughout the Mountain West," said the president of a development company.
The date for a jury trial has been set for Shannon Schweyen's lawsuit against UM.
Steve Nelson, one of the partners behind the property, said 600 people now work at various companies housed there, and that figure is increasing.
The bears "were observed to be in poor condition and exhibited disorientation and partial blindness, among other neurological issues," due to HPAI virus.
Charles Covey's trial started last week, and is expected to conclude by Friday.
A University of Montana employee received an email indicating that "pipebombs" had been placed on campus and in a small number of federal field offices in Missoula, Helena and Billings.
Kanye West secretly gets married, Lisa Marie Presley dies and leaves grief-stricken Instagram post, and more celeb news
Kanye West recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. Get more recent celeb news here.