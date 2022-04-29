PRICE REDUCED!!! Seller financing available! Beautiful custom built 1520 sq ft barndominium on 21.96 acres with amazing views of the Bitterroot Mountains. This property features one of a kind views and year around access. The bardominium can be designed for a two bedroom / 2 bathroom floor plan. Underground power has been stubbed to the property and well is IN! There's plenty of room to build a custom home. The property could possibly be split for additional building lots. State land is less than 1 mile down the road. The lot also features a seasonal pond. Call Clint Rogers at 406.544.3730 or your real estate professional to set up a showing. Bring offers!
1 Bedroom Home in Florence - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The property owner said people keep trying to remove the boards covering the windows.
"It doesn’t make sense to me. I feel like the most fundamental thing to our success is having an affordable place to live.”
The island includes three miles of shoreline, 45,000 square feet of living space and a dock with five boat slips, one with space for a 70-foot boat.
George J. Hirschenberger, of Missoula, died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Mary S. Monahan, 61, pleaded guilty in January to unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud or deception. She was fined $2,000 as part of the sentence.
The lawsuit was filed last fall by Clinton Community Church Pastor Brandon Huber.
Jeremy McKenzie, 36, was shot and killed on April 16 in a brief altercation with another man in the parking lot of the Snowslip Inn parking lot.
There's a years-long waiting list for Section 8 low-income housing vouchers in Missoula.
The investigations follow three alerts sent out last fall notifying the UM community of sexual assaults reported to campus police.
Johnny Lee Perry, who was 31, died after Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Evans fired lethal shots at him last August. Perry died from a gunshot wound to the back.