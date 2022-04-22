Seller financing available! Beautiful custom built 1520 sq ft barndominium on 21.96 acres with amazing views of the Bitterroot Mountains. This property features one of a kind views and year around access. The bardominium can be designed for a two bedroom / 2 bathroom floor plan. Underground power has been stubbed to the property and well is IN! There's plenty of room to build a custom home. The property could possibly be split for additional building lots. State land is less than 1 mile down the road. The lot also features a seasonal pond. Call Clint Rogers at 406.544.3730 or your real estate professional to set up a showing. Bring offers!
1 Bedroom Home in Florence - $540,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The positions are paid and shooting runs from May through December in Darby, Hamilton and Missoula.
After surviving a pandemic and three years of construction, the Empanada Joint is ready to show of a new space and an expanded menu.
Developers have unveiled plans to "transform the downtown core" of Missoula with a huge construction project on the Riverfront Triangle to add housing, retail, offices, a hotel and an events center.
Fake Hollywood cowboys have translated into piles of very real cash for western Montana.
Search teams have recovered the bodies of two teenagers who went missing after their kayak capsized in a lake in northwestern Montana last week.
There is no threat to the public and foul play is not suspected, Missoula Police said.
"It doesn’t make sense to me. I feel like the most fundamental thing to our success is having an affordable place to live.”
McKenzye Joyce Fabeck, 19, and Nate Robert Spoklie, 18, were kayaking in Swan Lake on April 14 when they capsized due to strong winds.
Recurring vandalism prompted a conversation Tuesday at the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center.
The area around Remington Flats is prone to fugitive dust because of the types of soils present there.