1 Bedroom Home in Florence - $575,000

Seller financing available! Beautiful custom built 1600 sq ft barndominium on 21.96 acres with amazing views of the Bitterroot Mountains. This property features one of a kind views and year around access. The bardominium can be designed for a two bedroom / 2 bathroom floor plan. Underground power has been stubbed to the property and well is IN! There's plenty of room to build a custom home. The property could possibly be split for additional building lots. State land is less than 1 mile down the road. The lot also features a seasonal pond. Call Clint Rogers at 406.544.3730 or your real estate professional to set up a showing. Bring offers!