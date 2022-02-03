HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! Beautiful custom built 1600 sq ft barndominium on 21.96 acres with amazing views of the Bitterroot Mountains. This property features one of a kind views and year around access. The bardominium is still in the process of being constructed. Underground power has been stubbed to the property and well is IN! There's plenty of room to build a custom home. The property could possibly be split for additional building lots. State land is less than 1 mile down the road. The lot also features a seasonal pond. Call Clint Rogers at 406.544.3730 or your real estate professional to set up a showing. Motivated Sellers
1 Bedroom Home in Florence - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In an internal poll among high school teachers shared with the Missoulian, a majority said they might not return to teach in the fall.
An Irish bar in Butte, Maloney's, is down to its last two bottles and they're saving that for St. Patrick's Day.
The incident is being investigated and the driver is being cooperative with law enforcement.
A man has died following a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Missoula on Jan. 21.
Smoke Elser hangs saddles the way an actor hangs costumes — something for every possible (horse-related) occasion.
A Missoula woman killed in a domestic violence homicide last weekend was dead for about a full day before the accused killer — her boyfriend — reported it to law enforcement, according to court documents.
Rick Tabish held a press conference with North Dakota's governor Doug Burgum and Kevin Washington, son of billionaire industrialist Dennis Washington.
The new location is located behind the AMC theater on Mary Avenue, just a few hundred yards from their old location but with much better visibility.
The lawsuit, filed by a legal office in Sidney, made several arguments that the new law violated the state Constitution's right to a “clean and healthful” environment and equal protection clause, among other claims.
David Allen Compton, 24, was booked into the Missoula jail on three felonies.