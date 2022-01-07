Beautiful custom built 1600 sq ft barndominium on 21.96 acres with amazing views of the Bitterroot Mountains. This property features one of a kind views and year around access. The bardominium is still in the process of being constructed. Underground power has been stubbed to the property and well is IN! There's plenty of room to build a custom home. The property could possibly be split for additional building lots. State land is less than 1 mile down the road. The lot also features a seasonal pond. Call Clint Rogers at 406.544.3730 or your real estate professional to set up a showing. Motivated Sellers
1 Bedroom Home in Florence - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite the fact county crews cleared downed trees and removed a gate, public access to the remote Hughes Creek road remains blocked after the landowner placed a large excavator on the roadway.
Jordan K. Graves, was arraigned in Missoula County District Court on one count of sexual assault involving a minor and one count of sexual intercourse without consent, both felonies.
Strong winds, temperatures in the low teens and steady snow Wednesday night prompted a high avalanche warning from the West Central Montana Avalanche Center on Thursday morning.
The Montana Nurses Association is alleging the hospital failed to fully pay 257 of its nurses for multiple pay periods in December, with some missing up to $4,500 in wages.
The strong winds, low-teens temperature and steady snow Wednesday night prompted a High avalanche warning from the West Central Montana Avalanche Center on Thursday morning.
At some locations, such as Starrbuds on Broadway Street, lines formed prior to opening on Saturday morning.
Officials encourage people to only drive if absolutely necessary, buckle up and be vigilant about changing weather.
MISSOULA — Josh Wright is proud of his image as a blue-collar pipe welder from small-town Montana.
Six new city councilors, three municipal judges and the mayor were all sworn in on Monday afternoon at city council chambers.
Rio Don Beierle, 25, pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery in October. Five years of his 10-year sentence were suspended.