1 Bedroom Home in Florence - $625,000

Beautiful custom built 1600 sq ft barndominium on 21.96 acres with amazing views of the Bitterroot Mountains. This property features one of a kind views and year around access. The bardominium is still in the process of being constructed. Underground power has been stubbed to the property and well is IN! There's plenty of room to build a custom home. The property could possibly be split for additional building lots. State land is less than 1 mile down the road. The lot also features a seasonal pond. Call Clint Rogers at 406.544.3730 or your real estate professional to set up a showing. Motivated Sellers

