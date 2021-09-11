1 Bedroom Home in Florence - $645,000

Private retreat - perched high on the hill overlooking the Bitterroot Mountains, a lovely cabin and shop on over 33 private acres! Easy year round access. Log Cabin has wrap around deck to take in the views, many new updates including roof, appliances, plumbing, heating system, hot water heater and more. Shop is neat as a pin 24' x 34' with pull thru overhead doors, heated tool room. Enjoy sitting around the firepit or watch the wildlife from the hot-tub . Remote setting and yet 15 minutes to shopping, dining and more. Abundant wildlife wander thru the property or bed down in the draw. Call Susanne Schmidt 406-381-6576 or your real estate professional.