1 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $459,900

Off grid 40 acres private location bordered by USFS lands. Mill Creek runs year around through the middle of the property. Commanding views with southern exposure. First class one bedroom one bath home at the top of the property. Property has year around access. No covenants, no zoning. 22x40 shop on the lower part of the property, plenty of room to store all of your toys. Drilled well with great water. 15GPM Permitted 3 bed septic. Perfect solar power system with new back-up generator. Several outbuildings including a tool shed and large 3-sided firewood and hay shop. Unfinished guest cabin. Please call Mark Twite 406-880-1956 or your real estate professional.

