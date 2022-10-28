Self-sufficient living at its best. This home is located behind a locked gate in the Anna's Acres Development and sits on 49 +/- acres that borders 25,000 +/- contiguous acres of state land. This unique home hosts one bedroom and two bathrooms. There is a loft that could easily be converted into a second master suite. Beautiful wood accents throughout including a barnwood wall, built in wood table, slab wood shelves. The reclaimed lumber used for stairs, flooring and joists came from The Missoula Mercantile. HUGE windows are perfectly situated to capture sunrises, views, and nature. The cathedral ceiling provided more space for additional windows allowing in as much sunlight and view as possible. In the kitchen the sleek design of cabinetry and hidden appliances ...
1 Bedroom Home in Greenough - $800,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill recently released a statement regarding controversial officiating in Montana's Week 8 game versus Sac State.
In a letter sent to the county attorney’s office, Alex Beal asked for an immediate records release of an un-redacted letter from the Missoula County Sheriff to Bill Burt.
In 2007, an unhoused Missoulian named Forrest Salcido was beaten to death, a tragedy that catalyzed coordinated efforts to address houselessness in and around the city of Missoula.
"I think to do nothing would be a huge injustice,” said Ward 3 councilmember Daniel Carlino.
'Rough one to take': Montana Grizzlies fall in overtime heart-breaker at Sac State, first OT game since 2015
Between missed calls and self-induced harm, the Griz couldn't avoid ending up on the wrong side of an instant classic.
After minutes waiting for people and cars to pass by, the bear climbed down from its branch and ventured into the Slant Streets neighborhood, disappearing from sight down Blaine Street.
"Tax credits are a really important funding resource and pretty competitive given our population, which limits the share of tax credits that we are able to access.”
The "Ting" includes a 3,650-square-foot main dwelling and 3,760-square-foot guest villa joined by a breezeway designed to represent an Italian country estate.
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
Shortly after Missoula opened its Temporary Safe Outdoor Space in 2020, Helena nonprofit leaders visited the innovative homeless camp to see how they could replicate the initiative in Montana’s capital.