1 Bedroom Home in Greenough - $800,000

Self-sufficient living at its best. This home is located behind a locked gate in the Anna's Acres Development and sits on 49 +/- acres that borders 25,000 +/- contiguous acres of state land. This unique home hosts one bedroom and two bathrooms. There is a loft that could easily be converted into a second master suite. Beautiful wood accents throughout including a barnwood wall, built in wood table, slab wood shelves. The reclaimed lumber used for stairs, flooring and joists came from The Missoula Mercantile. HUGE windows are perfectly situated to capture sunrises, views, and nature. The cathedral ceiling provided more space for additional windows allowing in as much sunlight and view as possible. In the kitchen the sleek design of cabinetry and hidden appliances ...

