Welcome to this stunning condo nestled on the coveted 1245 Waverly Street in Missoula, Montana. This extraordinary residence showcases a perfect combination of modern design, upscale finishes, and an unbeatable location near the train station, bus route, biking trails and other local transportation. This adorable one bedroom, one bathroom condo is the perfect size for someone who doesn't want to maintain a big home and be within close proximity of the all the shopping and restaurants on the Northside of Missoula. Some of the high end finishes are stained wood trim, granite countertops, wood accent vinyl flooring for easy upkeep, custom alder wood cabinets and so much more. Call Ashley Inglis (406) 880-5985 or your real estate professional.
1 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $195,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The closure would take place from fall 2024 through spring 2026.
Montana will get $629 million in federal funding for high-speed internet infrastructure, federal officials announced Monday.
The tribe said, to their knowledge, the Blackfeet Nation is the first tribe in America to return free-roaming buffalo to their native habitat.
The proposed change to the Montana School Board Association (MTSBA) principles reflect a “completely different landscape” with a part of Monta…
Rescue personnel were able to reach the people with an all-terrain vehicle and a rescue boat.