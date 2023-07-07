Welcome to this stunning condo nestled on the coveted 1245 Waverly Street in Missoula, Montana. This extraordinary residence showcases a perfect combination of modern design, upscale finishes, and an unbeatable location near the train station, bus route, biking trails and other local transportation. This adorable one bedroom, one bathroom condo is the perfect size for someone who doesn't want to maintain a big home and be within close proximity of the all the shopping and restaurants on the Northside of Missoula. Some of the high end finishes are stained wood trim, granite countertops, wood accent vinyl flooring for easy upkeep, custom alder wood cabinets and so much more. Call Ashley Inglis (406) 880-5985 or your real estate professional.