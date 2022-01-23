 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $209,000

1 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $209,000

Charming, well kept condominium located in a wonderfully central location. This condo features a large kitchen with ample cabinet space, extra storage and an area for a dining table. The studio living area is big enough for a separate seating space as well as a sleeping area. The full bath has an excellent vanity and great storage. There is a roomy walk in closet as well as an outdoor storage space. The lovely back deck has stunning views of the Clark Fork River. There is off street parking for the unit. Walk downtown or take the walking bridge over the river to access south Missoula. This cozy little gem is ready for you to move in and make it your own!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Victims in Big Arm shooting ID'd

Victims in Big Arm shooting ID'd

The identities of two people who lost their lives in an apparent homicide-suicide shooting in Big Arm on Wednesday have been released.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News