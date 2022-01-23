1 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $209,000

Charming, well kept condominium located in a wonderfully central location. This condo features a large kitchen with ample cabinet space, extra storage and an area for a dining table. The studio living area is big enough for a separate seating space as well as a sleeping area. The full bath has an excellent vanity and great storage. There is a roomy walk in closet as well as an outdoor storage space. The lovely back deck has stunning views of the Clark Fork River. There is off street parking for the unit. Walk downtown or take the walking bridge over the river to access south Missoula. This cozy little gem is ready for you to move in and make it your own!