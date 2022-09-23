1 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $210,000

Low maintenance, one bedroom/one bathroom 738 sqft condominium in Missoula's Northside. Centrally located close to Lowell Elementary School, Westside and Northside Parks, the bike/walking trail system as well as a community garden. Convenient access to Mountain Line bus stop means close proximity to shopping, downtown, St. Partick's Hospital, and the University of Montana. The exterior features include hard board and corrugated metal siding accented with stone. Interior features include wood accent vinyl flooring throughout the unit, with Alder wood cabinets, granite kitchen countertops, laundry room, covered concrete deck, walk-in closet and a locked storage area. Pets allowed per covenants.