1 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $250,000

Centrally located 5,715 square foot lot zoned C1-4. Potential for small commercial, multi-family, or mixed use development. Small 1 bedroom trailer on back could be living quarters with some TLC. Tenant on front of lot pays $350 monthly lot rent. Also listed as commercial land under mls number 22116777.

