The permanently affordable units within The Reed are now available for sale via drawing. With 1 bed, 1 bath, 550 sqft, and 1 parking space, this home is designed for compact, efficient living in Missoula's University District. These homes are made permanently affordable through a use restriction program, managed by the North Missoula Community Development Corporation (NMCDC). Buyers must be income-qualified to purchase a Rowe Condominium. In exchange for an affordable purchase price, buyers agree to pass on the affordability to the next homeowner if they decide to move. Large and/or gifted down payments are allowed. Info including availability & plans are available in associated docs. For more info, please call Cole Bergquist at 406-552-1411 or your real estate professional.
1 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill recently released a statement regarding controversial officiating in Montana's Week 8 game versus Sac State.
In a letter sent to the county attorney’s office, Alex Beal asked for an immediate records release of an un-redacted letter from the Missoula County Sheriff to Bill Burt.
In 2007, an unhoused Missoulian named Forrest Salcido was beaten to death, a tragedy that catalyzed coordinated efforts to address houselessness in and around the city of Missoula.
"I think to do nothing would be a huge injustice,” said Ward 3 councilmember Daniel Carlino.
'Rough one to take': Montana Grizzlies fall in overtime heart-breaker at Sac State, first OT game since 2015
Between missed calls and self-induced harm, the Griz couldn't avoid ending up on the wrong side of an instant classic.
After minutes waiting for people and cars to pass by, the bear climbed down from its branch and ventured into the Slant Streets neighborhood, disappearing from sight down Blaine Street.
"Tax credits are a really important funding resource and pretty competitive given our population, which limits the share of tax credits that we are able to access.”
The "Ting" includes a 3,650-square-foot main dwelling and 3,760-square-foot guest villa joined by a breezeway designed to represent an Italian country estate.
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
Shortly after Missoula opened its Temporary Safe Outdoor Space in 2020, Helena nonprofit leaders visited the innovative homeless camp to see how they could replicate the initiative in Montana’s capital.