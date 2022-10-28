1 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $299,000

The permanently affordable units within The Reed are now available for sale via drawing. With 1 bed, 1 bath, 550 sqft, and 1 parking space, this home is designed for compact, efficient living in Missoula's University District. These homes are made permanently affordable through a use restriction program, managed by the North Missoula Community Development Corporation (NMCDC). Buyers must be income-qualified to purchase a Rowe Condominium. In exchange for an affordable purchase price, buyers agree to pass on the affordability to the next homeowner if they decide to move. Large and/or gifted down payments are allowed. Info including availability & plans are available in associated docs. For more info, please call Cole Bergquist at 406-552-1411 or your real estate professional.