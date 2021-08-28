 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $334,900

Location, location! Welcome to 619 Walnut St., a fantastic property in the heart of Missoula's popular Riverfront/McCormick neighborhood. Ideally situated on a tree-lined street, this home features an open floor plan, vintage kitchen, walk-in closet w/ laundry hookups, built-in storage, & a nice-sized bedroom (needs armoire). Wonderful 1920s architecture throughout. Inside boasts 10-ft coved ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, wood doors, & glass knobs. Outside, the front is shaded by stately maple trees while the back is open & sunny. Nice yard & covered front porch plus a single car detached garage. Friendly neighbors to boot! Move in, unpack, & enjoy! No homeowners association or dues. No covenants. No shared walls. No stairs. You will absolutely love it here.

