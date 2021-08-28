Location, location! Welcome to 619 Walnut St., a fantastic property in the heart of Missoula's popular Riverfront/McCormick neighborhood. Ideally situated on a tree-lined street, this home features an open floor plan, vintage kitchen, walk-in closet w/ laundry hookups, built-in storage, & a nice-sized bedroom (needs armoire). Wonderful 1920s architecture throughout. Inside boasts 10-ft coved ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, wood doors, & glass knobs. Outside, the front is shaded by stately maple trees while the back is open & sunny. Nice yard & covered front porch plus a single car detached garage. Friendly neighbors to boot! Move in, unpack, & enjoy! No homeowners association or dues. No covenants. No shared walls. No stairs. You will absolutely love it here.
1 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $334,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
In the first day since the public learned about the death of Marine Rylee McCollum in Afghanistan, more than $319,000 has been raised online to benefit his pregnant wife and the couple's unborn child.
- Updated
The long-simmering controversy over access to a remote road in the upper reaches of the West Fork of the Bitterroot has turned up a notch this summer after a landowner built a new gate.
Local parents are suing Missoula County Public Schools, Target Range and Hellgate Elementary over masking requirements to prevent the spread o…
Kennett C. Standingrock, 26, has been charged with robbery, kidnapping and intimidation including physical harm or confinement — all felonies.
The Missoula Board of Health said Tuesday it would continue to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for quarantining COVID-19 close c…
The International Rescue Committee in Missoula currently has seven Afghan refugees completing processing and is set to receive three more.
- Updated
A Montana Army National Guardsman was arrested on suspicion of raping and strangling a woman at the Fort Harrison National Guard base outside Helena.
- Updated
The body of Tatum Morell, a 23-year-old woman who went missing while hiking in the Beartooth Mountains in early July, was recovered on Sunday.
On Thursday, the Missoula Organization of Realtors endorsed its candidates in this year's municipal elections.
- Updated
“Across the country and in Montana we’re seeing new cases and hospitalizations rise because of the delta variant. The Delta variant is serious,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said.