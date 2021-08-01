1 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $349,900

 Skip to main content
Looking for low maintenance living in an established neighborhood w/ tree-lined streets in the heart of Missoula? Welcome to 619 Walnut St. This delightful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home is full of character & sits smack dab in the walkable McCormick/Riverfront neighborhood. Ideal location. Charming one level home w/ open floor plan, vintage kitchen, walk-in closet, laundry hookups, built-in storage, & a good-sized bedroom (needs armoire). 1920s architecture w/ 10-ft coved ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, & wood doors w/ glass knobs. Front is shaded by huge trees while back yard is open & sunny, plus you have a detached single car garage. No HOA or covenants. No shared house walls. No stairs. Small yard. Porch. Garage w/ party wall agreement. It's all here.

