1 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $350,000

Here is your opportunity for a getaway in the woods only 20 minutes from Missoula. A cute tiny home, shop, RV hookups and parking areas all on 5.12 acres of woods and meadow with cross fencing and beautiful outdoor space to enjoy Montana. Tiny home has 1 bedroom and a loft area and 1 bathroom. This property would make a great vacation rental or a place to downsize and live conveniently in the woods but not feel isolated. Call Stephanie Dwyer 406-531-3307 or your real estate professional for more information.

