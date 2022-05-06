1 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $375,000

New construction in Missoula's desirable Northside neighborhood! Located on the bike path and just over Scott Street Bridge from downtown, breweries, grocery stores, and Lowell Elementary. This 600 square-foot detached home is built around an open and efficient floor plan with an airy feel. Downstairs you'll find concrete floors with radiant in-floor heat. A vaulted living room space opens to the second floor. The kitchen has stainless appliances with concrete countertops and custom cabinets. Under-stair storage and a mechanical room round out the main floor. Heading upstairs the floors transition to circle sawn Douglas fir, adding warmth to the space. Stacking laundry units sit at the top of the stairs. Upstairs you will find the bathroom, bedroom, walk-in closet, and flex space.