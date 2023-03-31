Built in 2020 this new to you home offers low maintenance living with an efficient floor plan. The open concept main includes the living room and kitchen, walk-in pantry and stackable washer/dryer. Upon entering you will be charmed by the custom touches including attractive acid-stained concrete floors, live edge shelving and the color-changing electric fireplace with custom surround and mantle. The kitchen includes concrete countertops, stainless appliances and a fantastic farm sink. The rough sawn wood stairway with a stout custom wood railing leads up to the ''nest'' - a 3/4 bath and bedroom with walk-in closet. Custom tile shower surround with river rock floor and accents. Enjoy views of Mt. Jumbo and Hellgate Canyon from the bedroom balcony. Underground sprinklers make maintenance a breeze for the fenced back yard. The large shed with an overhead garage door and two storage lofts provides space for all your toys; or use the space as a workshop, studio, or guest space. Nestled in on the edge of town with easy access to area trails, the Clark Fork River, the Kettlehouse Amphitheater, the University and downtown Missoula this home makes a great basecamp for all your adventures. No HOA! Call Cindy Waltz, 406-544-4245, or your real estate professional.