1 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $380,000

Built in 2020 this new to you home offers low maintenance living with an efficient floor plan. The open concept main includes the living room and kitchen, walk-in pantry and stackable washer/dryer. Upon entering you will be charmed by the custom touches including attractive acid stained concrete floors, live edge shelving and the color-changing electric fireplace with custom surround and mantle. The kitchen includes concrete countertops, stainless appliances and a fantastic farm sink. The rough sawn wood stairway with a stout custom wood railing leads up to the ''nest'' - a 3/4 bath and bedroom with walk-in closet. Custom tile shower surround with river rock floor and accents. Enjoy views of Mt. Jumbo and Hellgate Canyon from the bedroom balcony.

