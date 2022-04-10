Beautiful Mullan Heights condo is available on the banks of the Clark Fork River. This unit has a beautiful fireplace in the oversized living room to provide a cozy atmosphere on those cold winter nights. Open concept living/kitchen/dining space. The unit is located on the first floor with easy access to your two reserved parking spaces. Additional features include one large master suite, a large walk-in closet, a full master bath, and a convenient laundry room in the unit complete with a washer and dryer. The unit is very well insulated with central heat and air to keep you comfortable all year long. Enjoy the privacy of your deck/patio where you can BBQ and take in the evening view. Enjoy a stroll on the river path or fishing on the river. There is a separate private storage unit.
1 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $399,000
