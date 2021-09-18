1 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $405,000

Adorable bungalow on a large corner lot in the mid-Ratttlesnake. Watch the Elk on Mt Jumbo, enjoy the large fenced side yard, and the private side and back patios. This home was completely remodeled in 2000, with wood floors, stamped concrete, open concept floor plan with open beam ceilings, cement counter tops in the kitchen, and a wonderful breakfast bar. This home is graced with a plethora of natural light, and 2 sliding glass doors that go to the back and side patios. This home is made for entertaining! There is also a small raised office area, with a separate entrance.. A possible home occupation area? Don't miss the quaint gas fireplace in the living room area. This home has a ton of character! Don't miss viewing this sweet home!