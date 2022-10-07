Last Penthouse Available!Pure, sleek and simple with moments of charm and whimsy, The Reed offers a beautiful residential experience designed to connect the lucky new owners with the true landscape of Montana. Each home has been crafted with simplicity in mind to draw your eyes through the architecture and out to the landscape, creating a seamless connection with the river, mountains and city beyond.This is a chance to enjoy Montana living with a chic urban edge that ensures comfort and style presented in a uniquely refined way. Only materials that enhance the outlook and sense of comfort have been used to ensure an interior unlike any other in this breathtaking locale.
1 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $499,000
