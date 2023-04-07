This stunning condo at The Reed is move-in ready, offering a residential experience that's designed to connect you with the true landscape of Montana. The homes have been crafted with simplicity in mind, drawing your eyes through the architecture and out to the surrounding river, mountains, and city beyond. The light-filled single-level floor plan offers 895 SqFt of living space including 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with extras that allow you to ensure this is a bespoke residence perfectly suited to you. Luxury upgrades include a stone backsplash, a waterfall-edge stone counter, under-cabinet lighting, Adorne Legrande lighting switches, and Viking appliances in the kitchen, plus heated flooring in the primary bath. The open-plan layout is ready for those who love to entertain friends and family, with bespoke finishes and high-end features throughout. Soaring ceilings and vast walls of glass ensure the remarkable outlook is framed, offering unparalleled views of the surrounding landscape. Living in The Reed means you'll be within walking distance of the University of Montana and Downtown Missoula with shopping and dining options. The Kim Williams trail system is right out your front door, making it easy to enjoy Montana living with a chic urban edge. This residence includes a single car space and a 116 SqFt storage unit in the secured underground parking garage. This Type A accessible luxury condo is perfect for those who appreciate sleek and simple living. Property info including floor plans, finish selections, additions, and property film are available in associated documents. For more info, call Cole Bergquist at 406-552-1411 or your real estate professional.