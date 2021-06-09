Now is your opportunity to own a piece of Montana! If you love the outdoors and want a private, trendy set-up, this is it! Just over 20 acres bordering USFS land and adjacent to Blue Mountain Recreation area.The main house is 700+sf with a second level loft bedroom. Bright and airy, this open-concept floor plan extends out to a large deck for relaxing and entertaining. The detached guest house makes a perfect home office or studio and includes a sauna, loft bedroom, and new bathroom. Fenced garden, chicken coop, large storage shed, barn and fruit orchard overlook Missoula Valley below.You will need to enjoy wildlife to live here and hopefully won't mind when the neighborhood elk herd take an evening stroll through your property?20 minutes to Missoula.Listed by Nancy Wagner View More
1 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $549,900
