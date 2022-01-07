 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $375,000

1 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $375,000

Great Views over looking the Lee Metcalf Refuge and into the snow capped St Mary's Peak and the Bitterroot Mtns. Propeerty has water shares from the Supply ditch Company. Great property with a mix of uses and lots of room for horses or other pets. Wet lands ad to the charm of this 10 acre site. A nice 16 x 40 cabin is on the property . Improvement to property: -Insulated 10x10 well pump house with 100 amp panel on inside-Power permitted and inspected, just waiting on NW energy to trench in (should be any day now)-Well dug by Eagle drilling in 2021, 204ft pumps 30-40 gpm-Well control box and holding tank/bladder installed-New 2HP well pump installed in 2021-Gravel driveway off Cameron Rose-50 amp RV breaker and leveled, gravel RV pad-Septic permit approved and issued for 3

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photo: Heavy Snowfall in Missoula

Photo: Heavy Snowfall in Missoula

Strong winds, temperatures in the low teens and steady snow Wednesday night prompted a high avalanche warning from the West Central Montana Avalanche Center on Thursday morning.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News