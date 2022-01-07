1 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $375,000

Great Views over looking the Lee Metcalf Refuge and into the snow capped St Mary's Peak and the Bitterroot Mtns. Propeerty has water shares from the Supply ditch Company. Great property with a mix of uses and lots of room for horses or other pets. Wet lands ad to the charm of this 10 acre site. A nice 16 x 40 cabin is on the property . Improvement to property: -Insulated 10x10 well pump house with 100 amp panel on inside-Power permitted and inspected, just waiting on NW energy to trench in (should be any day now)-Well dug by Eagle drilling in 2021, 204ft pumps 30-40 gpm-Well control box and holding tank/bladder installed-New 2HP well pump installed in 2021-Gravel driveway off Cameron Rose-50 amp RV breaker and leveled, gravel RV pad-Septic permit approved and issued for 3