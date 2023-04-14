Seller financing available! Beautiful custom built 1200 sq ft barndominium on 21.96 acres with amazing views of the Bitterroot Mountains. This property features one of a kind views and year-round access. The bardominium can be designed for a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom floor plan. Some of the extras include on-demand hot water, washer and dryer, pellet stove, 3 inches of spray foam insulation, 2400 gallon cistern and a great place to park your RV. Underground power has been stubbed to the property and well and cistern are in. There's plenty of room to build a custom home. The property could possibly be split for additional building lots. State land is less than 1 mile down the road. The lot also features a seasonal pond. Call Clint Rogers at 406.544.3730 or your real estate professional to set up a showing. Bring offers!
1 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $459,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“It does seem like this crazy bit of hypocrisy that our state Legislature shakes its fist at Washington, DC and says ‘local control’...and yet…
A felony charge has been filed against a man after he was arrested on suspicion of killing someone in the Snowbowl parking lot on Wednesday night.
Alan D. Wright, 27, is charged with two felonies and nine misdemeanors.
Bradley D. Nagel, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence in January.
A social media post circulating among students at a local high school on Thursday prompted Missoula police to arrest a 16-year-old.