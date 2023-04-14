Seller financing available! Beautiful custom built 1200 sq ft barndominium on 21.96 acres with amazing views of the Bitterroot Mountains. This property features one of a kind views and year-round access. The bardominium can be designed for a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom floor plan. Some of the extras include on-demand hot water, washer and dryer, pellet stove, 3 inches of spray foam insulation, 2400 gallon cistern and a great place to park your RV. Underground power has been stubbed to the property and well and cistern are in. There's plenty of room to build a custom home. The property could possibly be split for additional building lots. State land is less than 1 mile down the road. The lot also features a seasonal pond. Call Clint Rogers at 406.544.3730 or your real estate professional to set up a showing. Bring offers!