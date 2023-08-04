Self-sufficient living at its best. This home is located behind a locked gate in the Anna's Acres Development and sits on 49 +/- acres with 67+/- additional acres that borders 25,000 +/- contiguous acres of state land. This unique home hosts one bedroom one open loft space & two bathrooms. There is a loft that could easily be converted into a second master suite. Beautiful wood accents throughout including a barnwood wall, built in wood table, slab wood shelves. The reclaimed lumber used for stairs, flooring and joists came from The Missoula Mercantile. HUGE windows are perfectly situated to capture sunrises, views, and nature. The cathedral ceiling provided more space for additional windows allowing in as much sunlight and view as possible. In the kitchen the sleek design of cabinetry hidden appliances make the kitchen one for the ages. Extra storage space in the entry, large closet in the main floor master and the loft suite provides generous space for storage. In addition to the home there is an oversized double car garage with workshop area and a lean-to. Bring your birds to fill the large chicken coop. This self-reliant home has two sets of solar panels, thirty-two batteries and two charge controllers, and an automatic backup generator so power should not be an issue! The home uses a propane fired radiant floor heating, wood stove and a thermal mass wall for your heating options. The home has a permitted septic system and a developed spring that produces enough water for a small overflow creek. Multiple types of berries (including huckleberry) and mushrooms grow around the property. The many different varieties and colors of foliage make this property stunning. Located less than an hour from Missoula for work and/or supplies, makes this a fantastic place to plant your roots and enjoy the peace and quiet, raise some animals, and watch the ample wildlife in the area. The hunting district is 292. For your individual tour call Kerry Duff 406-207-5687 or your real estate professional.