2 Bedroom Home in Bonner - $815,000

Situated on the bank of the Blackfoot River, on 2.6 acres with over 800 Ft. of river frontage, sits this custom built, modern home. Designed by Nic Cole of NC Design Studios and built in 2018, this 1,420 Sq. Ft. house features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, set across a single level of thoughtfully designed living space. Interior features include high end appliances and modern fixtures, as well as a spacious main suite with a custom tiled shower, large walk-in closet, and reclaimed wood vanity. The open floor plan connects the spacious living area and chef's kitchen; and comes complete with a 5 burner gas stove, dual ovens, steel countertops, and a large island. This property is just under 20 minutes to downtown Missoula, offering close proximity to both amenities and outdoor recreation.The home also comes complete with an automated Nest security system, with 4 cameras, and temperature control, offering users control via an app from any location. The living space easily extends outdoors, where a stamped concrete, covered patio can be found. The patio comes complete with a hot tub and wall mounted TV, offering a perfect place for relaxation or entertaining. Along the shores of the river, a fire pit can be found, which offers an ideal location for enjoying the gorgeous views of the flowing river and surrounding mountains.