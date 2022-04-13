Affordable mobile on deeded lot. Near Clinton School, easy access to I-90. It features 2 beds, 1 bath, and a fenced yard. Beautiful mountain views! Bring your mobile or live in the one that's there! Much potential here! Clinton community water and sewer, Listed by Jolene Tatum
2 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $75,000
