2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,175,000

Welcome to 589 Fescue Slope! Where Luxury meets Montana! Breathtaking, Million Dollar views capturing the true essence of paradise we call Montana! Located in the sought after Florence area; 30 minutes from Missoula and 10 minutes from the Bitterroot River, next to endless opportunities for outdoor recreation! The moment you see this home sitting proudly on the hill, you are sure to be impressed with this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,000+ sq. ft. home with a detached car garage sitting on 6.12 acres of premium Montana land. Enjoy the privacy of your own oasis with this luxurious property, while overlooking the breathtaking views of the Bitterroot Mountains!