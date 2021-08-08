2 Bedroom Home in Florence - $388,000

Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bathroom home with metal roof, in the heart of Florence on an oversized lot, in 2 separate parcels. The interior offers an en-suite master, large bonus room, laminate wood flooring and freestanding wood stove in the living room. There is an additional living area that would be a great entertainment room, with access to the covered patio through French doors. Outside you will find a generous paved driveway leading to the 2 car garage that allows for a single car to drive through to the back on a concrete pad, with a frost free water spigot. Great spot to wash your cars and toys! The exterior also provides mature landscaping with curbing, a fenced yard, with both chain link and privacy in the back. The additional parcel has room to park an RV and there is a shed on a concrete slab for easy access. This home is located in the perfect in-town spot, with possible commercial potential and an easy walk to the school, groceries and dining.