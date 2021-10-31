 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $350,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $350,000

Great one level living! Featuring 2 beds and 1 bath, each of the bedrooms has walk in closet, new plank flooring throughout, new front door, new 8 x 20 shed. All appliances included! Single garage with organizers and shelving. HUGE back yard with a fire pit. Gorgeous view - and only 10 minute drive to Missoula! Call Jolene Tatum 406-880-6462 or your real estate professional. This home should go FHA, VA, and is in Rural Development area! Sellers motivated!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News