Great one level living! Featuring 2 beds and 1 bath, each of the bedrooms has walk in closet, new plank flooring throughout, new front door, new 8 x 20 shed. All appliances included! Single garage with organizers and shelving. HUGE back yard with a fire pit. Gorgeous view - and only 10 minute drive to Missoula! Call Jolene Tatum 406-880-6462 or your real estate professional. This home should go FHA, VA, and is in Rural Development area! Sellers motivated!
2 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $350,000
